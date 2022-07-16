Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal

PARIS (AP) — Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters’ efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day. It’s one of several fires that have scorched Europe in recent days. Among the worst have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday when his plane crashed while on a firefighting operation. It was the first fatality in fires in Portugal so far this year, which have injured more than 160 people. In France, some 3,000 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling blazes in the south. Greece sent firefighting equipment to help.

