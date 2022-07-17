Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:49 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Desert Hot Springs residents receive overnight shelter following power outage

RIVCO Emergency Management Dept.

14 residents in Desert Hot Springs were impacted by a power outage on Saturday night, prompting a response from county officials.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department said on Twitter it worked with its partners at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services to assist provide the residents overnight shelter.

The agency also shared a link to power outage and food safety tips, noting:

Electricity can be dangerous, even deadly. For safety’s sake, always consider power lines live or energized, and never touch or approach a downed power line. If you see power lines down stay at least ten feet away. Be aware that downed power lines may be in contact with other electrical conductors such as chain link fencing, which could also be energized. If someone comes in contact with an energized line call 9-1-1 for assistance – do not touch them because doing so could be deadly. This will help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content