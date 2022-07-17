Desert Hot Springs residents receive overnight shelter following power outage
14 residents in Desert Hot Springs were impacted by a power outage on Saturday night, prompting a response from county officials.
The Riverside County Emergency Management Department said on Twitter it worked with its partners at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services to assist provide the residents overnight shelter.
The agency also shared a link to power outage and food safety tips, noting:
Electricity can be dangerous, even deadly. For safety’s sake, always consider power lines live or energized, and never touch or approach a downed power line. If you see power lines down stay at least ten feet away. Be aware that downed power lines may be in contact with other electrical conductors such as chain link fencing, which could also be energized. If someone comes in contact with an energized line call 9-1-1 for assistance – do not touch them because doing so could be deadly. This will help keep you and your loved ones safe.