Published 12:50 PM

Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with power outage as hot temperatures continue

Residents at the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates mobile home park in north Palm Springs said their power unexpectedly went out Saturday around 5 p.m.

Many residents are worried about their health and safety since the temperatures outside are dangerously hot.

"We get no information from management as to what's going on," said four-year resident Janice Ballinger. "Well, we lost everything in the refrigerator. Everything in the freezers is thawed."

Ballinger said she reached out to Southern California Edison and that they told her the equipment that makes the power for the park belongs to Santiago Sun Canyon Estates.

"There's always problems. The water's going out. It was twice last week, no notice, no anything. Power goes out fairly often," said Ballinger. "It's just faulty equipment, there's no communication, they don't repair anything. They put band-aids on stuff."

News Channel 3 went to the mobile home park and saw contractors working on getting electricity back up at the park's clubhouse to give residents an area to cool off.

Ballinger said there are about 200 residents affected, and they have no idea when the power will come back on.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Santiago Sun Canyon Estates for comment.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot

