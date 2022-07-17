Skip to Content
today at 8:50 AM
Road closures in Indio due to DUI accident

Anyone driving in and around the Indio area should be aware of a road closure this morning.

A car crashed into a power pole around almost 9pm last night, on Calhoun and Dr. Carreon Boulevard in Indio.

The driver behind the wheel was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. He sustained no injuries in that crash.

No outages have been reported from that crash because of that broken power pole.

Officials say that Calhoun going northbound and Dr. Carreon Boulevard are still closed but are set to reopen at 9am today.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this closure.

