Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling across Ukraine is showing no signs of easing. Ukrainian leaders meanwhile are looking to strengthen their own ranks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed two top law enforcement officials over allegations that they hadn’t cleared their agencies of collaborators and traitors. Officials said Ukraine’s security service head and prosecutor general will face investigations into their conduct. Analysts say the moves aren’t surprising and are motivated by Zelenskyy’s bid to strengthen control over the the army and security agencies. On the battlefront, at least six people were killed by Russian shelling Monday targeting the eastern city of Toretsk, and 1,000 were evacuated to Ukrainian-held territory in the northern region of Kharkiv.

