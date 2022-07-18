Louisiana abortion ban still blocked; judge wants more info
SARA CLINE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remains in effect. At a Monday morning hearing on a lawsuit challenging the abortion ban, a judge in Baton Rouge asked both sides to file more documents by Tuesday morning. At issue is so-called trigger legislation that was passed in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision that established abortion rights. Abortion rights supporters say Louisiana’s law is unconstitutionally vague. Meanwhile, a ruling Monday from the Supreme Court moved the state of Indiana closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18.