East Timor hopes to join ASEAN when Indonesia chairs in 2023

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta says he hopes Asia’s youngest country can join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year. He spoke about the possibility at a joint news conference Tuesday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo while on a weeklong visit to the country. Indonesia will take its turn as chair country of ASEAN next year. Ramos-Horta said that his government has fulfilled the requirements to join and expects Widodo would maximize his role leading ASEAN next year to accelerate the acceptance of East Timor as the 11th member of the bloc. The two leaders also agreed to increase trade and transportation cooperation.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

