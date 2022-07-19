LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation

Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are facing a blood crisis due to the ongoing shortage that is decimating the community blood supply.

“We are now measuring our inventory in hours, not days,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “Critically low inventory means we have less than a two-day total supply on hand. Our blood supply has been depleted so considerably that we are now faced with hours of supply, not days. This crisis affects not only LifeStream but patients at our local hospitals. We need the help of our community members. We need anyone who is able to donate to protect friends, family and fellow residents who require blood product for lifesaving treatments.”

To fulfill patient need, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily.

LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome at all LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives.

Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15 and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form), weigh at least 115 pounds, present current photo ID and be in good health.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.