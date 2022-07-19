Local LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage legislation

The House passed legislation that would codify same-sex marriage as well as strengthen other marriage-equality protections.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed with a 267-157 vote. 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure.

The bill will now move to the Senate.

The bill would validate all marriages if they were legally performed under federal law. The bill would also prevent the denial of "full faith and credit" to an out-of-state marriage regardless of an individual's state law which would be enforced by civil action.

This comes after the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and long-established abortion rights.

Two employees from The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert shared their thoughts about this upcoming house vote. Both employees are in LGBTQ relationships and shared their concerns about losing their rights if The Respect for Marriage Act does not pass.

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert said they have services to help anyone in the LGBTQ community who is struggling with the current political climate.

They offer financial and legal assistance and therapy for those who need it. For resources, click HERE.