News Channel 3 & Sunline partner for 8th Annual Pack the Bus school supply drive

News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive.

The supply drive will be held on Thursday July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue.

Top needed school supplies include:

BackpacksBox of 24 crayonsErasersIndex Cards
Safety ScissorsGlue sticksFoldersColored Markers
#2 PencilsRulers3" BindersPens
Notebook PaperColored PencilsHighlightersPencil Sharpeners
Spiral NotebooksPencil BoxesCalculatorsBinder Clips

All donations will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley

Jesus Reyes

