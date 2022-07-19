News Channel 3 & Sunline partner for 8th Annual Pack the Bus school supply drive

News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive.

The supply drive will be held on Thursday July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue.

Top needed school supplies include:

Backpacks Box of 24 crayons Erasers Index Cards Safety Scissors Glue sticks Folders Colored Markers #2 Pencils Rulers 3" Binders Pens Notebook Paper Colored Pencils Highlighters Pencil Sharpeners Spiral Notebooks Pencil Boxes Calculators Binder Clips

All donations will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley