4 dead, 13 injured in Tianjin gas explosion in north China

BEIJING (AP) — Four people have died in a gas explosion at a six-story residential building in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. State broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday that 13 other people had injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but it points to the deterioration of infrastructure following more than three decades of breakneck economic growth. Photos from the scene showed upper stories of the building caved in but no obvious damage to neighboring units. Tianjin lies less than an hour by train from Beijing and has long been one of China’s most developed and international cities.

