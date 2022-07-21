Fire destroys two mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs

Two mobile homes were destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was reported at 8:31 a.m. on the 66000 block of Dillon Road.

According to Cal Fire, the first responding crews arrived at the scene and found two single-wide mobile homes fully involved by fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 9:04 a.m. Damage was contained to the two mobile homes and adjacent tamarisk trees.

No injuries were reported, Cal Fire confirmed.

