Fire destroys two mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs
Two mobile homes were destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs.
The fire was reported at 8:31 a.m. on the 66000 block of Dillon Road.
According to Cal Fire, the first responding crews arrived at the scene and found two single-wide mobile homes fully involved by fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 9:04 a.m. Damage was contained to the two mobile homes and adjacent tamarisk trees.
No injuries were reported, Cal Fire confirmed.
