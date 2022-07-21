Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:41 PM

Fire destroys two mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs

Two mobile homes were destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was reported at 8:31 a.m. on the 66000 block of Dillon Road.

According to Cal Fire, the first responding crews arrived at the scene and found two single-wide mobile homes fully involved by fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 9:04 a.m. Damage was contained to the two mobile homes and adjacent tamarisk trees.

No injuries were reported, Cal Fire confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content