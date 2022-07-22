Skip to Content
Excessive heat warning in effect through this evening

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. A ridge of high pressure has sent temperatures above the seasonal average. As this ridge of high pressure moves east of the Coachella Valley, temperatures will lower slightly.

Dewpoints are in the 40s and 50s in most areas of the Coachella Valley for now. The heat will be replaced by increased humidity by this weekend. Monsoonal moisture will refocus on Southern California, sending dew point temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

Humidity will bring the chance for thunderstorms early next week.

Stay safe and hydrated!

