In your debt: 3 times debt can be a helpful tool

You may have learned that all debt is bad, but sometimes debt can make the things you need or want possible. A loan can help you spread the cost of a large purchase out over a longer period of time, so you’re not left with so little in your checking account that you can’t afford other bills. It can help you get a roof over your head and a degree on your resume. Debt can even help when you’re facing a financial emergency. It can be a useful tool, but that depends on how you use it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.