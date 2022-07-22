San Bernardino County reports first confirmed Monkeypox case

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed a positive case of Monkeypox. It's the first case in the county.

The patient was identified as a male resident in Fontana who recently traveled out of state.

Statewide, more than 400 cases of Monkeypox have been reported over the last several weeks with the first case being reported in May of this year.

There has been one confirmed case and five probable cases of Monkeypox in Riverside County.

News Channel 3 has been continuing to provide updates on efforts to increase vaccine availability in the Coachella Valley.

On Wednesday, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Riverside County's first Monkeypox patient.

“Most people who become infected with Monkeypox experience only mild symptoms that resolve on their own after 2-4 weeks,” states Dr. Sequeira, Health Officer. “The risk of contracting Monkeypox is low for the general public.”

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, especially as a result of close personal contact.

Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with Monkeypox that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.

There are number of ways to prevent the spread of Monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genital areas

Avoiding close contact with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

San Bernardino County is partnering with healthcare providers throughout the county to make the Monkeypox vaccine more widely available.

If you have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for further testing and evaluation. If you do not have a healthcare provider, visit a public health clinic near you.

To learn more about Monkeypox, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/monkeypox or call the Communicable Disease Section at 1 (800) 722-4794.