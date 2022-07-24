Heat and humidity not stopping tourists from visiting downtown Palm Springs

The hot and humid temperatures are not stopping tourists from visiting. Many visitors braved the heat at downtown Palm Springs with some stopping to snap pics at the Marilyn Monroe statue.

Other tourists made sure to take advantage of the misters some businesses set up.

One group of tourists came to visit from the LA area for a quick girls' trip to the desert.

“It's actually not as bad as I thought it was gonna be," said tourist Kayla Medina. "I thought it was gonna be like 110 or 114. We got here yesterday, and it wasn't crazy. Yeah, it was manageable.”

Medina and her two other friends said they try to take as many shade breaks as possible and only walk short distances outdoors. They made sure to bring their own car to cool down between stops easily.

“You know, to be honest, I was in Utah like two weeks ago, and it was a lot worse there because it was more humid," said Raven Chang. "It was like 112. It was pretty bad. It was really bad over there.”