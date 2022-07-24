Skip to Content
Heightened humidity increases the chance of isolated thunderstorms

Seasonable temperatures will persist through the work week as humidity steadily increases. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in most areas of the Coachella Valley. 

When dew point temperatures are on the higher end, conditions can be described as muggy or even “soupy”. 

Monsoonal moisture will increase the chance of isolated thunderstorms by Monday. These thunderstorms will mainly affect areas of high elevation but could move farther west into the valley as easterly flow aloft increases.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the possibility of these storms through the week.

