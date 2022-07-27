Monkeypox: understanding prevention and treatment options

Riverside County is reporting 18 probable/confirmed cases of monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said when the monkeypox vaccine is properly administered before or after recent exposure, vaccines can be effective tools at protecting people against the illness.

There are two vaccines licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that are available for preventing monkeypox infection: JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000.

The CDC says in the United States, there is currently a limited supply of JYNNEOS, although more is expected in the coming weeks and months.

There is an ample supply of ACAM2000. However, the CDC said the vaccine should not be used in people who have some health conditions, including a weakened immune system, skin conditions like atopic dermatitis/eczema, or pregnancy.

No data are available yet on the effectiveness of these vaccines in the current outbreak.

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated about 2 weeks after their second shot of JYNNEOS and 4 weeks after receiving ACAM2000.

Medical countermeasures avilable for treatment of monkeypox

Currently there is no treatment approved specifically for monkeypox virus infections. But there are antivirals usually used in patients with smallpox that may help against monkeypox such as Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX.

TPOXX is an antiviral medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in adults and children. There's no data available on the effectiveness of TPOXX in treating monkeypox infections. The CDC holds an expanded access protocol that allows for the use of stockpiled TPOXX to treat monkeypox during an outbreak. It's available as a pill or an injection.

The CDC lists out other medicalcounter measures for the treatment of monkeypox on their website.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talk to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate themselves until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. The rash should always be well-covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever, and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

