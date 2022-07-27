Security Council can’t agree on statement lauding grain deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Norway’s U.N. ambassador says the U.N. Security Council has been unable to agree on a statement welcoming last week’s deal to get grain and fertilizer moving from Ukraine and Russia to millions of hungry people around the world. The statement also would have commended Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey’s government for their key roles in arranging the agreement. Norwegian Ambassador Mona Juul told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her country and Mexico worked for days trying to unify the council behind a message welcoming the deal to resume grain and fertilizer exports through the Black Sea. She expressed regret that they were unable to do so.

