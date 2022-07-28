Skip to Content
Arrest made in series of burglaries at Palm Springs businesses

An arrest has been made in connection with the series of burglaries at several businesses throughout Palm Springs.

As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center

Businesses have shared surveillance videos of the break-ins.

Police said the suspect appeared to be the same person in each burglary. Detectives were able to identify the suspect. He was located in Thousand Palms on Thursday and placed under arrest.

The suspect, identified as a 46-year-old from Thousand Palms, was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces 7 counts of second-degree burglary (459 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), and a probation violation.

