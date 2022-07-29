Fire at Moscow hostel with bars on windows kills 8

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a fire killed eight people in a Moscow hostel where bars on the windows prevented occupants from escaping. The hostel was located in a multi-story apartment building in the Russian capital’s far southeast. About 200 people who lived in the building fled the fire. The blaze broke out in the first-floor hostel but the cause has not been determined. The Emergencies Ministry said bars on the windows trapped people inside. The chairman of the Moscow city council’s safety committee said he had previously safety violations at the hostel to authorities but no action was taken.

