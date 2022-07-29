Skip to Content
San Francisco transit agency again requires masking

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s transit system is again requiring masks for travelers and employees, the agency said Thursday.

The board of directors for Bay Area Rapid Transit, known as BART, voted Thursday to reinstate the mask mandate on all trains and in stations beyond ticket gates. It runs through Oct. 1 unless it’s extended again.

The latest mask mandate started in April and ended July 18, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. For 10 days, masking was option but highly encouraged.

The BART board’s vote came hours after Los Angeles County public health officials dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate this week as COVID-19 infections and rates of hospitalizations have stabilized.

Both San Francisco and Los Angeles counties are at the “high” level of community transmission set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

