Report: 7 Iraqi tourists killed by floods in northeast Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least seven Iraqi tourists in northeastern Iran. Saturday’s fatalities are the latest in rising casualty tolls as the downpours continue to lash the country. The official IRNA news agency said the tourists were part of a 13-member group of Iraqis visiting Iran. They were traveling in a crammed station wagon on a road near the city of Mashhad on Saturday when a flash flood swept their car away. Among the fatalities were five women and the group’s Iranian driver. Three Iraqis were missing while the other passengers managed to get to safety.

