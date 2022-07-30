Train divers’ walkout brings more misery on UK railways

LONDON (AP) — Workers, vacationers and sports fans are facing another day of travel disruption in Britain amid a walkout by thousands of train drivers. About 5,000 drivers staged a 24-hour strike against seven train companies across England on Saturday. It is the latest strike in an increasingly bitter labor dispute on the nation’s railways and comes on the second full day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the first day of the English soccer season. The drivers’ strike follows four daylong walkouts since June by railway cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff demanding better pay and working conditions. After two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions, strikes and labor shortages are complicating travel around the world.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.