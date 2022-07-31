GoFundMe made for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal

A GoFundMe page was made for the man who was found dead inside a burned pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal. Investigators said the death was a homicide.

The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella.

Hernandez was known by his friends and family as Jesse. His sister, Juanita started a GoFundMe page in his honor in order to raise funds for funeral arrangements.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe:

The man's body was found on July 14 on the 83000 block of Avenue 60.

Deputies said at 2:02 am they received calls about a car on fire in the area. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man's body on the bed of a pick-up truck.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/vk3ZK9Si0WM

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.