Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal

Two deer seen drowning in the Indio portion of the Coachella Canal were rescued by first responders.

Monday shortly before 4 p.m., a passerby called Indio Police to report that they found two young deer in the Coachella Canal near Avenue 42 west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio.

Officers arrived and found the two deer in the canal traveling westbound with the water current. It appeared the deer were in the canal for an extended period and exhausted.

Officers immediately coordinated assistance with the Coachella Valley Water District, Indio Cal-Fire, and County of Riverside Animal Services and collectively assembled a plan to rescue the deer.

The agencies were able to work together to safely rescue both deer from drowning in the canal west of Jackson Street north of Avenue 41.

Officials said the deer seemed to be in good health. They were taken by County Animal Services.