La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes

The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over.

The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community.

"Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM Wave Development.

Hundreds of the project's would-be neighbors have loudly objected to the resort because of concerns about traffic, noise, lighting, and perhaps most importantly: water.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQVsFOYmlY8

Tuesday Gamlin said revisions to plans would reduce the size of the 18-million-gallon wave basin.

"It went from 18.6 acres to 12 acres, so we've effectively reduced the water surface area by 50 percent," he said.

Gamlin added the billion dollar surf project will contribute to water district turf reduction rebate funds, offering $3 per square foot to offset demand from the wave pool.

"We've calculated what the annual evaporation rate of the wave basin is, and we're going to offset that by more than 100 percent in conservation in the community," he said. "It's over $3 million of a commitment."

Neighbors from nearby private golf communities are also worried about proposed 80-foot light poles.

A demonstration last November tested the impact of special dark skies compliant lights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftTDuQoPFLY

Gamlin said the project will now cut the pole height in half. "It's 40 feet. It's half what was proposed, and it's below the line of sight," he said.

Other changes include:

Reducing the height of buildings from 45 feet to 40 feet

Deferring special events for two years

Donating 1,000 surf hours per year for non-profit fundraising and surf camps for residents

Committing funding for east valley social programs.

"There are some people who, no matter what we do, they're not going to be satisfied with the project here, and we understand that," Gamlin said. "I think, beyond a doubt, we've addressed the objections people have to the project."

In a statement to News Channel 3, a representative from La Quinta Residents for Responsible Development (LQRRD) wrote: "LQRRD respectfully will decline to comment until we have seen in writing the formal revision proposal and have had a chance to review with our legal counsel. We continue to object to other aspects of this Plan that include detrimental changes to the City’s General Plan."

Coral Mountain Resort is expected to be considered at the September 21 La Quinta city council meeting.

If approved, the project is expected to take 10 to 12 years to construct.