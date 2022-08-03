Bankrupt land in Cathedral City has been acquired by Northlight Capital Partners, LLC

Northlight Capital Partners LLC acquired the remaining 138 acres of residential development land within the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City, California. The land is at Verona and Rio Guadalupe intersection in Cathedral City, approximately 10 minutes from the Palm Springs Airport. News Channel 3 reached out to the CEO Ben Gerig of Northlight Capital partners, "regarding affordable housing, our goal, given the run-up in housing prices in the Desert over the past two years, is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" said Gerig.

The City of Cathedral City provides a list of affordable housing on their site. Click here for more information.

Watch KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm for the full story of this land plot.