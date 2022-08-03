Skip to Content
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes.

The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound on the freeway. CHP officers took over the freeway chase near Indian Canyon Drive.

CHP officers say they chased the suspect vehicle until it collided with a semi-truck on westbound I-10 near the Haugen-Lehmann Highway 111 interchange.

The semi-truck's driver was not injured, according to police. The pursuit suspect driving the Camry suffered only minor injuries.

The westbound freeway's #4 lane was shut down as crews cleared wreckage from the scene.

The CHP tells News Channel 3 the Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies had initially stopped the suspect vehicle after getting a hit on a wanted license plate. They conducted an enforcement stop and that's when they said the suspect vehicle sped away.

