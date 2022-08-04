Locals hoped for rain as clouds loomed over the Coachella Valley

Grey clouds were seen looming over the Coachella Valley.

It's a change from the usual sunny skies in August, when we’re used to the sun beating down on us.

"On the way here, this freeway to the border, every every year is different. Every year, especially the weather's in these areas. It's crazy," said Paso Robles resident

Local residents were waiting for a big storm to come with the cloud coverage. Some welcomed the change in pace. “I love the rain. We don't get it very much, we should and we can use it," said Indio resident Aurelia Flores.

While others said they could do without extra humidity, “Just everything slows down. You can’t work as hard as you used to. And so you gotta take more breaks more water, more everything. So it's kind of it's nice it's cloudy but it's the humidity sucks," said Indio resident Francisco Gonzalez.

Blythe resident, Janice Gray, who’s passing through the valley – said she’s used to the dry desert heat and was excited to see something different. “I'm glad to see it finally. We need it.”

She said she’s planning on making her way back home, and is prepared for any rain she might encounter. “Watching the road for washes running, debris flying and cars in front of me slamming on their brakes," she explained, "I keep my distance between a lot of the cars so that I tried to stay back just in case somebody slams on him in front of me.”