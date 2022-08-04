Monkeypox cases increase; 39 of 42 cases in county are patients in Coachella Valley

The Riverside County Public Health has just announced an additional 7 new probable/confirmed cases of monkeypox.

5 of the new cases are reported to be in the Coachella valley. The other two cases are from western Riverside County.

There are now a total of 39 confirmed monkeypox cases in the Coachella valley and 42 total cases reported for the entire Riverside County.

All of the cases are men between the ages of 30 and 70.

Biden administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency as early as Thursday, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

The announcement would come from the Department of Health and Human Services. With cases on the rise across the US, the administration has been criticized at times for its handling of the outbreak, and some have called on the government to declare a national emergency without delay.

Palm Springs has launched a monkeypox landing page to help provide information to its residents. Click here to visit the page.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

