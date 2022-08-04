Video of child dancing at Palm Springs drag show sparks right-wing hate

A viral TikTok clip from a Palm Springs drag show is drawing criticism from right-wing news outlets and hateful comments online.

Palm Springs drag performer Sabryna Williams invited a young girl to dance on the stage at a July performance to a cheering brunch crowd.

Williams posted the clip online, writing, "Drag is for every age."

This week, the video was reposted by right-wing social media accounts and shared by conservative outlets including Fox News.

The posts generated replies such as, "Oh look more pedo parties," and "This is nothing less than grooming."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the debate tonight at 6 p.m.