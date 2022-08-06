Bus crash kills at least 4 people in Bulgaria, officials say

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities in Bulgaria say a bus crash has killed four people and left at least eight injured. Local police said the bus was carrying tourists back to Romania from a trip to Istanbul when it crashed into a parked car early Saturday on the side of a highway linking Bulgaria’s central city of Veliko Tarnovo with the Danube port of Ruse. After hitting the car, the bus smashed into a tree. Police say three people died on the spot, while a fourth died of his injuries later. There were 24 passengers and two drivers on the bus at the time of the accident. Medics say one of the injured suffered a severe brain injury.

