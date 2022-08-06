Man who destroyed vast forest wins demise of park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a move that shocked environmentalists, the state government of Mato Grosso has given up a legal battle to protect a state park located in one of the Brazilian Amazon’s most biodiverse areas. The main beneficiary is the largest individual clearer of land in the Amazon, who faces criminal charges for the deforestation of tens of thousands of hectares of pristine rainforest. The state government could have appealed a court decision and fought to keep the park boundaries, but consistent with federal policy under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, declined to do so. Not only are environmental laws going unenforced in today’s Brazil, now a court has invalidated a major protected area.

