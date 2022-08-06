Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — A 50-year-old Ukrainian woman has found a new purpose in life: Rescuing wild animals and pets from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. In cooperation with an animal protection group, Natalia Popova has saved more than 300 animals; 200 of them were evacuated abroad. Many were wild animals kept as pets at private homes before their owners fled Russian shelling and missiles. Popova’s shelter in the Kyiv region village of Chubynske now houses a menagerie that includes 13 lions, a leopard, a tiger, three deer, wolves, foxes and raccoons, as well as domesticated animals like horses, donkeys, goats, dogs and cats. Ukrainian soldiers joke that Popova has many lives, like a cat.

