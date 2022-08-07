Firefighters extinguish fire at unoccupied house in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Desert Hot Springs this afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. on Via Corto and Camino Idilio and was contained less than an hour later, according to Cal Fire.

A car outside the home was also fully involved in fire.

The captain of the Riverside County Fire Department told News Channel 3 that the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and has been unoccupied for 30 days.

There were no displacements or injuries of any kind, however Southern California Edison was requested to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

