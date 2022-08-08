August Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Coachella Valley Housing Coalition
This month's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant of $25,000 goes to the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition for its afterschool programs.
The nonprofit gives children living in its low-income housing developments access to enrichment opportunities that enhance their academic readiness. These include tutoring, homework assistance, STEM-infused Lego robotics, access to computer technology and instruction, organized physical play activities, and arts and crafts.
“While a stable, safe and decent home provides enormous possibilities for low-income families striving to chart a more secure and hopeful future, children need more than housing to overcome barriers to success,” said Fabiola Valenzuela, Senior Resident Services Coordinator of CVHC. “That is why an important component at each of our multi-family communities is offering a myriad of educational, cultural and recreational programming that aim to enrich the lives of children.”
Onsite programming is administered during the academic school year for children and youth, ages 5-18, who live on CVHC properties, located in:
- Mecca
- Thermal
- Coachella
- Indio
- La Quinta
- Palm Springs
- Palm Desert
- Desert Hot Springs
Each of the on-site programs cost about $39,000 annually to operate. The grant funds will help increase engaging opportunities on each of the CVHC multi-family properties.
In 1982, a group of community activists, and local community, and business leaders founded CVHC to address the substandard living conditions farmworkers, and other low-income persons were enduring in the Coachella Valley. Since then, the nonprofit has fulfilled its mission of constructing safe, decent, and affordable housing developments for the working poor. CVHC’s multi-family program has built 39 developments with more than 2,827 affordable rental units. While the organization’s single-family, self-help homeownership program has assisted low-income families to build 2124 homes with approximately 6,300 residents. CVHC serves approximately 15,000 people per year.