Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella

One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Homicide Investigators assumed the investigation, and arrested a 37-year-old Coachella woman, as the suspect in the shooting. The victim's identity is not being released at this time, pending family notification, reports the Sheriff's department.

The investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with any information regarding the murder to contact Central Homicide Investigator Deanne at (951) 955-2777.