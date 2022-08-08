Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school

Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday morning on accusations of stealing from an elementary school in Twentynine Palms.

The burglary occurred at Oasis Elementary School over the weekend but it was reported to police Monday at 7:00 a.m. Morongo Unified School District employees told deputies that a school vehicle and approximately $5,590.00 worth of computer electronics were stolen, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station announced Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured an unidentified male who was determined to be responsible for the burglary and grand theft auto.

Witness information helped deputies locate the stolen vehicle near the 73000 block of Sun Valley Drive in Twentynine Palms. The street is located near the school.

Deputies established surveillance on the vehicle and the suspect, a 28-year-old Los Angeles man, was seen entering a nearby apartment, the Sheriff's Dept. revealed.

Detectives served a search warrant on the associated apartment, where they located the stolen property and vehicle. During the warrant service, a 30-year-old Los Angeles woman was found to be in possession of some of the stolen property.

The man, who is currently on CDC parole for burglary, and the woman were arrested and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail, where they are being held in lieu of $25,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Perez of the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave information at www.wetip.com.