US official says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed opportunity’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state says the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China. Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were among dignitaries at a dawn service to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal. The Solomons prime minister denied he boycotted the event. Sherman says she expressed her displeasure. She says the prime minister repeated his assurance during her recent visit that there would be no Chinese base on the islands. She called the situation critical and says the U.S. will watch it very carefully.

By NICK PERRY and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.