Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

