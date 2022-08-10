Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE
Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.