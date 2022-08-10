Ritz-Carlton to pay $535,000 to settle environmental violation allegations

Riverside County is expected to receive more than $100,000 from a settlement announced today with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. over allegations of unlawful hazardous waste disposal at eight California hotels, the District Attorney's Office announced today.

Under the settlement, the hotelier will pay a total of $400,000 in civil penalties, along with $100,000 to fund environmental projects in California and $35,000 in cost reimbursement, according to the DA's office.

From that settlement, which was signed Monday by Riverside County Superior Court Judge Kira L. Klatcho, the county will receive $91,000 in civil penalties, $8,000 for the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, and $14,513 in cost reimbursement.

The suit also involved the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office and DA's Offices from six other counties -- Orange, Los Angeles, Placer, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and San Mateo.

According to the DA's office, the company allegedly disposed of batteries, electronic devices, ignitable liquids and more in the trash -- instead of at authorized hazardous waste facilities -- causing the items to be illegally dumped in local landfills.

Since the lawsuit, the hotel company has improved its policies, procedures and training programs on handling hazardous waste, prosecutors said, and state-registered haulers now collect, document and transport the company's hazardous waste to authorized disposal facilities.