Coachella Valley Unified School District welcomes students back to school

Students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District kicked off their 2022-23 school year.

We caught up with students, families and staff throughout the district on their first day back.

From Elementary to High School, students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District are feeling the back to school excitement.

Some students like Anthony Luna are kicking off their freshman year.

"I can get my backpack, and then get all my school supplies, also grab all the things from the school and then yeah, I'm ready to go," says Luna.

Other students like, Hugo Sandoval, are getting ready to graduate.

"I'm excited. This is my last first day of school, if that makes sense. So it's a little emotional," says Sandoval.

Schools throughout the district are adding new features to their campuses in order to help students and their families.

Coachella Valley High School rolled out a new drop off and pick up zone. Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, Dr. Josie Paredes says all schools throughout the district will have access to a certified therapist.

"We also have our Latino Commissioner therapists that we have at every school. We've had that for a while but now we've added it to make sure that each school has one," says Dr. Paredes.

Both CVUSD staff and families are working to help their students have a successful year.

Families that are interested in the district's bus route schedule can find it here.