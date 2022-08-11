South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president will formally pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, one year after he was released on parole from a prison sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye as part of the massive corruption scandal that toppled Park’s government. The Lotte Group chairman and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea’s history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes. They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, which is a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. Lee’s pardon underscores Samsung’s huge influence over a country that relies on its technology exports.

