Pro-Trump protest held at Palm Springs FBI office

A small group of local Trump supporters protested Friday morning outside the Palm Springs FBI office.

The gathering was in response to the search of the former president's home Mar-a-Lago for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, which has sparked a wave of violent threats against the Justice Department and the FBI.

Some of the 25 people who attended brought flags and signs, expressing outrage over the search.

It was organized by conservative valley activist group "Unite 911."

"This is a reflection of our entire agency that's supposed to protect Americans," said organizer and Cathedral City resident Toni Ringlein. "They're not protecting Americans. They're harassing Americans. We're not living in a free state anymore."

