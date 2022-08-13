Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced the country’s largest lake to near its lowest level ever recorded. Tourists flocking to Lake Garda on Friday for the start of a long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years. An expansive stretch of bleached rock extended far from the normal shoreline. Northern Italy hasn’t seen rainfall for months and snowfall this year was down 70%, drying up rivers like the Po that farmers use to irrigate their crops. To compensate, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to local rivers. The lake’s temperature, meanwhile, has been above average for August and on Friday approached the average for the Caribbean Sea.

By ANDREA ROSA and LUIGI NAVARRA Associated Press

