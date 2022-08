LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.