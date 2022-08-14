Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in eastern North Carolina say two customers at a two fast-food restaurant died when a vehicle crashed into the building. It happened Sunday morning at a Hardee’s in Wilson, which is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The sport utility vehicle struck 58-year-old Christopher Ruffin and 62-year-old Clay Ruffin, both of Wilson. One died at the scene, while the other died at a Greenville hospital. Police identified the driver as 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson. He was treated at a hospital and released. Police say they don’t believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related, and no charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

