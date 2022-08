WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in eastern North Carolina say several customers have been injured when a vehicle crashed into a fast-food restaurant. It happened Sunday morning at a Hardee’s in Wilson, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Raleigh. The extent of the customers’ injuries wasn’t immediately known. The Wilson Police Department says in a news release that its traffic patrol unit was investigating what happened.

