Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate’s killing. The resolution comes after a magistrate judge last month received national attention for ordering the inmate’s attorney to delete fiery tweets about CoreCivic and stop publicly commenting about the company and the case. A CoreCivic spokesperson says the settlement terms are confidential. Plaintiff’s attorney Daniel Horwitz says he remains unable to comment due to the gag order on the case surrounding Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. Horwitz is representing G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress. Court records show Childress died in February 2021 after his Trousdale cellmate assaulted him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.